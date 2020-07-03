Saroj Khan Wanted to Teach Alia Bhatt How to Dance with Eyes, Actress Recalls Interaction on 'Kalank' Sets

Alia Bhatt has remembered Saroj Khan in a touching social media post after the veteran Bollywood choreographer passed away aged 71 during wee hours on Friday.

Alia recalled meeting Masterji on the sets of her 2019 movie Kalank, which was coincidentally also the last Bollywood movie that Khan choreographed for. Sharing an image with Khan, Alia wrote, "Saroj ji was magic. She created magic. I will never forget our interaction on the sets of Kalank. "You dance really well" she said to me, "but come spend time with me and I will teach you how to dance with your eyes." Thankyou Saroj ji for giving so much to the world of dance, movies, and memories that we, your fans, will cherish forever.

Alia also posted a picture with Khan on her Insta stories and accompanied it with a heart emoji.

Khan, a three-time National Award winner, was not keeping well for some time. She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra on June 20 after she complained of breathing issues. She had tested negative for COVID-19. Khan is survived by son Raju Khan and daughter Sukaina Khan.







Her funeral was held on Friday morning at a cemetery in suburban Malad. "We buried her at around 7 am. The prayer meeting will be held after three days," Sukaina told PTI.

