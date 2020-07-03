Saroj Khan was Happily Teaching Newcomers Like Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, Says Daughter

After having choreographed top Bollywood actresses over several decades in her career, Saroj Khan was happy to play Masterji to the new crop of heroines. The veteran choreographer, who passed away on July 3 at the age of 71, was teaching newcomers like Alizeh Agnihotri, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Saiee Manjrekar.

Her youngest daughter Sukaina Khan told Pinkvilla that Saroj Khan was always dedicated to her work. "Whether she had fever, cold; it didn't make a difference. She never liked making excuses. Even if she wasn't shooting, she was teaching the newcomers personally. She was teaching dance to Alizeh Agnihotri, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Saiee Manjrekar and was quite happy with it. She was just too happy to be part of their journeys," she said.

Sara posted a photo of herself with Saroj Khan in her Instagram story, writing, "You will forever be an inspiration to all of us. So thankful and grateful for the moments I've been lucky enough to share with you."

Ananya too paid tribute to Saroj Khan by sharing a photo with her.

After battling chronic diabetes for years, Saroj Khan suffered a major cardiac arrest and the doctors couldn't revive her after that. "Suddenly 2-3 days ago, she suddenly had a huge spike in her diabetes, which went up to 600-650 on the scale. Last night, we were called when she was sleeping and at 1.52 am today, she had a cardiac arrest. We tried reviving her till 2 o'clock but she didn't respond," Sukaina said.