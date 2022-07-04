Saroj Khan's Daughter Says Choreographer Wanted to 'Talk About That Boy' After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

In 2020, we lost several artists from the industry who left a permanent void with their untimely demise. The year saw the death of the likes of Saroj Khan, Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput. Saroj Khan’s last post on Instagram before her demise was a post mourning the death of Sushant. Now, in a recent interview, the late choreographer’s daughter opened up about her mom and said that after Sushant’s death, she wanted to talk about him on Instagram.

Sukaina told ETimes, “She enjoyed social media a lot. She used to keep looking at everybody’s posts and would say, ‘I think today, even I would like to post something.’ So she used to pick up a video and say just upload it for me. The last post I remember was for Sushant. She told me, ‘please write down a post, I want to talk about that boy.'”

The post that the ace choreographer had shared read, “I had never worked with you @sushantsinghrajput but we have meet many times. What went wrong in your LIFE?I’m shocked that you took such a drastic step in your LIFE.

You could have spoken to an Elder which could have helped YOU and would have kept us Happy looking at YOU.

God bless your soul and I don’t know what your Father and Sister’s are going through. Condolences and Strength to them to go through this Time. I Loved you in all your Movies and will always Love you. R.I.P🙏🙏”

Take a look:

The next post on her account is a picture of hers which was shared by her family. Sushant passed away after allegedly committing suicide whereas Saroj Khan succumbed to a heart attack.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.