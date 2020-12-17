Saroj Khan's Daughter Wants to See Janhvi Kapoor as Sridevi in Her Mother's Biopic

Saroj Khan's daughter Sukaina has expressed her wish on who should play the role of Sridevi in her mother’s biopic. She believes that Janhvi Kapoor is the best person to get into the shoes of Sridevi. Jahnvi is the daughter of the late actress.

The veteran choreographer, who passed away in July at the age of 71, worked for a long time with the likes of Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi. In the last few years before her demise, she also choreographed dance steps for new actresses like Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Tara Sutaria.

She also expressed that she will be disappointed if Madhuri rejects to do the film. “But there's only one person who can get into Sridevi's shoes – her daughter Janhvi. She's so much like her," said Sukaina in an interview with ETimes.

Choreographer-turned-director Remo D'souza has decided to showcase the life of legendary Saroj Khan on the big screen. Currently, Remo is unwell and getting back to fitness. He has reportedly not approached Sukaina for permission for making the biopic. As the movie will be based on her mother’s life, so Remo will have to get approval from Sukaina before he starts working on the biopic.

She stated that Remo had once discussed the idea of directing a film on Saroj's life when he and her mother worked together on Tabaah Ho Gaye. Talking about her mother, she said she wanted the movie to cover every aspect of her life. She revealed that her mother would get angry if the food wasn’t ready on time.

Sukaina touched upon some of the unknown aspects of her mother’s life. She divulged how Saroj looked after her two granddaughters after the demise of her eldest daughter.

"We still feel that my mother has gone on a long outdoor shoot and would call from the airport that she's on her way back home. All that needs to come out on screen," Sukaina asserted.

The legendary choreographer died of a cardiac arrest in July.