Saroj Khan's Last Instagram Post Was Emotional Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput: I'll Always Love You

Renowned Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan died early on Friday morning due to cardiac arrest. She was 71. The three-time National Award winner, who had choreographed some of the most memorable songs in Hindi cinema, was not keeping well for some time.

In her last Instagram post dated June 14, Saroj Khan had remembered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide. Sharing a monochrome picture of the 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' star, Saroj Khan wrote, "I had never worked with you @sushantsinghrajput but we have meet many times. What went wrong in your LIFE? I'm shocked that you took such a drastic step in your LIFE. You could have spoken to an Elder which could have helped YOU and would have kept us Happy looking at YOU. God bless your soul and I don't know what your Father and Sister's are going through. Condolences and Strength to them to go through this Time. I Loved you in all your Movies and will always Love you. R.I.P." (sic)

Saroj Khan was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra last Saturday after she complained of breathing issues. The mandatory Covid-19 test done at the hospital showed a negative result.

In a career spanning over four decades, Saroj Khan is credited with choreographing more than 2,000 songs, including Dola Re Dola from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, Ek Do Teen from Madhuri Dixit-starrer Tezaab and Ye Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met in 2007.

She last choreographed for Tabaah Hogaye, featuring Madhuri from filmmaker Karan Johar's production Kalank in 2019.