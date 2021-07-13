Sarpatta Parambarai Trailer: Arya in a Clash of Boxing Clans in Pa Ranjith's Tamil Sports Drama

The trailer of Sarpatta, a Tamil-language period sports drama film directed by Pa Ranjith, dropped on July 13. With the versatile actor Arya in the lead, the film features an ensemble cast including Dushara Vijayan, John Kokken, Kalaiyarasan, Pasupathy, John Vijay and Santosh Prathap in pivotal roles.

Set in the ’70s, Sarpatta Parambarai is not just a regular sports movie about boxing. It also showcases the culture, and lives of the boxing clans that existed in North Madras. At the centre of the story lies two rival clans - Sarpatta and Idiyappa, who are constantly locking horns in a duel for the pride of their respective clans. The film, with a backdrop of sports, illustrates the nuances of an era that was rife with cultural and societal changes, and also showcases the boxing culture in the locality and the politics being involved in it.

Watch the trailer here:

Talking about the film, actor Arya shared, “I have gone through a major physical transformation for this film and done a rigorous amount of training to get the physicality of techniques of a boxer right. It is a completely different role for me from my previous movies and I believe it is going to be a career defining film for me. Just like the sport, Sarpatta Parambarai promises to deliver a thrilling experience with action sequences and a storyline that will keep you on the edge of your seats, the trailer of the film will give you a brief sneak peek on what is about to come on the 22nd July. I am glad that this film will be accessible to people across the globe through Amazon Prime Video.”

“Sarpatta Parambarai is a period sports drama that reflects the raw passion and enthusiasm for boxing which wasn’t just a sport back then but also a sort of culture & tradition that demanded repute and respect. With this film, I want to tell the audience that there’s so much more to Madras that they are not aware of. Sarpatta Parambarai will take them through the culture and life of these clans and their stories. I am glad we found a great service to partner which will showcase our film across 240 countries and territories..I hope viewers will appreciate our work and the story of Sarpatta Parambarai," said director Pa. Ranjith.

