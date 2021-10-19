Sasikumar, Samuthirakani's ‘MGR Magan’ Likely to be Released on Disney+ Hotstar

Actor Sasikumar and Samuthirakani’s ‘MGR Magan’ is likely to be released on an OTT platform. The film was set to release on April 23 this year but had to be postponed due to the situation posed by the second wave of coronavirus. Now, several reports indicate that the village drama will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar during Diwali. The filmmakers have neither confirmed nor denied these reports that emerged after a tweet by LetsOTTGlobal, which provides updates and reviews from OTT platforms.

Direct OTT release, Diwali 2021. pic.twitter.com/i0dJQdGzPk— LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) October 18, 2021

MGR Magan is a Tamil movie, written and directed by popular filmmaker Ponram. It is being bankrolled by the production house Screen Scene. In the film actors Sasikumar, Samuthirakani, Sathyaraj, Mirnalini Ravi, Singam Puli and Saranya Ponvannan will be seen in pivotal roles. The story of the film revolves around a father-son duo in a South Indian village.

The plot of the film features a man who tries to destroy a mountain in the village. This disturbs the normal life of villagers. The movie shows how the villagers unite to fight against the villain.

The technical crew comprises Vinoth Rathinasamy for cinematography, Vivek Harshan for editing and G Durariranj for art direction. The music for the film is composed by musician Anthony Daasan. The action sequences of the film have been directed by Stunt Silva.

The cast and crew had wrapped shooting for the film last year only but the release of the film got postponed several times.

A few weeks ago, it was reported that the film was likely to hit theatres. But, contrary to expectations the film is likely to get an OTT release. The filmmakers are yet to make any official announcement regarding its release.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.