Sasti Kangana': Ankita Lokhande Trolled For Her Look In Yellow Saree

Television actress Ankita Lokhande has cemented a place in the hearts of millions not only with her acting prowess but also her humble personality. The actress is also a social media buff and is often seen dropping lovey-dovey pictures with her husband and businessman Vicky Jain on Instagram, making fans go mad. Paparazzi also leave no stone unturned to chase the power couple and get them on the lens.

Recently, Ankita and Vicky were papped at an airport once again. Entertainment and celebrity news portal Voompla dropped the video on the photo-sharing application. However, Ankita’s attire drew plenty of criticism from fans.

“Now that’s what we call a propaaa Bollywood saree. She could dance on the Alps in that look!! Anky & Vicky spotted at the airport today,” read the caption.

The video revealed the Pavitra Rishta actress clad in a see-through bright yellow saree having golden-embroidered piping. She matched her traditional look with a yellow coloured blouse. Keeping it simple, the actress sported minimal jewellery. She rounded off her look with a pair of sleek black sunglasses and a loosely tied ponytail.

Ankita’s husband Vicky on the other hand was dressed in a dapper co-ord set. He teamed up his casual avatar with back-brushed hair and a pair of uber-chic white sneakers.

Although some of Ankita’s fans showered the actress with compliments for her traditional look, a majority of them showed their displeasure at the way the actress had tucked her petticoat. Some even compared her with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and television personality Uorfi Javed.

“Saree kahan tuck ki isne?” pointed out one user. “Sasti Kangana,” jibed a second. “Second Urfi,” wrote a third user.

Although Ankita has been brutally trolled for her attire in this video, she enjoys a good fan following. The actress recently took a trip to Goa with her husband Vicky. The couple dropped adorable snaps of one another on their respective Instagram handles. The pictures became the topic of discussion in no time as fans started speculating that Ankita was pregnant.

However, Ankita later dismissed all the rumours. For those unaware, Ankita and Vicky tied the knot in December last year in an intimate and private ceremony.

