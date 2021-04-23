Sasural Simar Ka 2: Dipika Kakar and Jayati Bhatia Spill the Beans on Their Roles

Sasural Simar Ka, which first premiered in the year 2011 and ran successfully for 7 years on television before going off air, is returning with season 2. Actress Dipika Kakar, who played the lead role of Simar in the popular daily soap, will be seen reprising her role in the 2nd season.

During a virtual press conference, Dipika said, “Simar is a character that is not only close to my heart, but it gave me recognition as an actor. I have shared a beautiful 7-year-long association with the show and the audience, and I am very excited to be back. In the second season of the show, Simar will be seen in a new avatar, who has to fulfil a very important task of finding a bahu, her replica for Geetanjali Devi.”

Besides Dipika, Jayati Bhatia will also be seen in the new season but in a different role.

Talking about the same, Jayati said, “The character of Mataji from season one has something that I am recognized as even after all those years and now in season two, I will be essaying the role of her sister Geetanjali Devi. Similar to Mataji, she is also a matriarch of the family and is looking for an ideal girl for her grandson. It is absolutely a déjà vu moment for me and I am extremely happy to be back on the show. I am looking forward to working with the new cast and with Dipika once again.”

However, there is also going to be addition of some new actors in the show. The actors who will be joining in the season 2 are Radhika Muthukumar and Avinash Mukherjee. The show is all set to air on Colors from April 26.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here