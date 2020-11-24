'Sasural Simar Ka' Actor Ashiesh Roy Dies of Kidney Failure at 55

Television actor Ashiesh Roy, who was suffering from kidney ailment, passed away at his house, Amit Behl Senior Joint Secretary of CINTAA confirmed to Times of India.

The actor was earlier admitted to a Juhu hospital in the recent past, complaining of water retention. He was undergoing dialysis.

Earlier, Ashiesh Roy was admitted to a hospital in January last year after suffering a paralysis attack. Writer-producer Vinta Nanda had shared the news on her Facebook page. According to reports, in August 2018, Ashiesh was hospitalised due to blood clot in his brain, and apparently underwent surgery for the same.

In May, Ashiesh was in ICU. The actor took to Facebook to inform his friends that he was not keeping well, and needed urgent financial help.

On May 17, the actor had written, "Am in the içù...vêý ill.diàlysìs (sic)." At around midnight, the actor shared another post asking for financial aid. He wrote, "Need urr diagent moneyfor dialysis (sic)."

Ashiesh Roy was known for his credible work in projects like Sasural Simar Ka, Jeanie Aur Juju, Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai, and Baa Bahu Aur Baby.