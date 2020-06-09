Sasural Simar Ka Actor Ashiesh Roy Discharged From Hospital As He Could Not Afford Treatment

Seasoned TV and film actor Ashiesh Roy, who had recently taken to social media to write a heartbreaking appeal for financial help from his fans as he could not afford his medical expenses, has been discharged from the hospital. In a new interview, he said that he had to be released as he could not pay the hospital bills any further.

Talking to SpotboyE, Roy said, “I am home right now and feeling extremely weak. There is a house help who is taking care of me. As flights are not working full-fledged, my sister has not been able to come down. I had to take a discharge on May 24 as I had no more money to pay them. The bill was of Rs 2 lakhs and somehow I managed to pay that. My dialysis is still on and it will go on for two more months. I visit the hospital every alternate day and they charge Rs 2000 for three hours dialysis.”

In an earlier Facebook post, Roy had said that he had reached out to Salman Khan for financial help. Talking about this to the publication, the actor said, “I have not received any help and I don’t know if my message even reached Salman Khan. I just want to get fine now and get back to work.”

The actor has appeared in shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Banegi Apni Baat, Mere Angne Mein to name a few. The actor had previously been rushed to a hospital in January 2019 after suffering from a stroke. He had also suffered from a brain-clot in 2018.

