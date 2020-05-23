Sasural Simar Ka Actor Ashiesh Roy Says No Substantial Help Yet, 'Only Hope is with Salman Khan'

TV and film actor Ashiesh Roy, who has appeared in shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Mere Angne Mein etc, recently made an appeal to his fans for financial aid from an ICU in a Mumbai hospital. He took to Twitter to inform his fans and friends that he was in the ICU for dialysis and was in a very bad financial condition.

He had said, "I had Rs 2 lakh which I gave to the hospital because within two days, the bill that was given to me amounted to that much. Right now, I don't have a single penny. People are coming forward to help me, they are calling up and telling me, let's see what happens. Because of the pandemic I am kept in a special ward which is costly. My dialysis happens on some other floor and it goes on for 4 hours. There are medicines, injections which are costly."

Although many of his industry friends have come forward to help him financially, Ashiesh's miseries are far from over. He told SpotboyE, "My dialysis is still going on but there is no major improvement in my health. There is still a lot of water retention in my body. I don't know for how long I have to be here but the hospital bill is rising rapidly with each passing day."

The actor then told us that he has got no substantial help from anyone till now. "Inspite of sharing my bank details on social media, no major help has come my way. My friend Sooraj Thapar is also trying his best to do the arrangements but unfortunately due to the lockdown, he is restricted too. Now, the only hope I have is with Salman Khan. I am trying to reach out to him or his foundation, Being Human, through Sooraj as he has worked with Salman."

