Satara Court Stops Lavani Dancer Gautami Patil’s Plantation Drive

Lavani dancer Gautami Patil, who has a large fan base across Maharashtra, is again in news after a court in Satara stopped her plantation programme and ordered to file a case against the dancer. The court order comes after hearing a petition filed by one Pratibha Shelar.

The petitioner had moved the court to stop the plantation programme organised by Gautami, due to the controversies surrounding her Lavani dance. However, the petitioner has not disclosed details about the case against Gautami.

The popular folk dancer has been organising plantation programmes in different parts of Maharashtra, mostly in rural areas. Earlier she conducted a plantation drive in Nimgaon Ketki village in Pune district, which was cancelled as villagers protested against her.

Gautami has often stirs controversy because of her dance performances. She has been accused of promoting vulgarity and obscenity while performing Lavani dance. Even, recently she expressed regret to fans for the same at a recent press conference.

Surekha Punekar, a well-known Marathi folk musician and dancer, was the latest one to criticise Gautami. In a recent interview, she stated that only those who actually succeed at Lavani dance should be promoted. Hitting out at Gautami, the seasoned folk artist said that the women who dance on stage while dressed inappropriately are not practising Lavani, but rather endorsing indecency.

Surekha, a former Bigg Boss Marathi contestant, said that these types of obscene dance performances ought to be outlawed right away. She even warned that such dance performances will promote violence against women and it won’t take longer for crime against women to rise in Maharashtra.

However, Surekha’s comments have received mixed reactions on social media. While many supported her speaking out against vulgarity, Gautami’s fans trolled the dancer.

Gautami has a massive fan following across Maharashtra, mostly among rural masses, and she often remains in controversy due to her alleged obscene dance performances. She was in news recently for her latest song Sarkar Tumhi Kelay Market Jam. The song was written by Tej Prakash and Rohan Pagare. The audiences believed Gautami’s facial expressions, eye movements, and dancing were spot on. Vaishnavi Adode’s energy-personified voice is nicely complemented by Gautami’s fast-paced dance in the music video.

