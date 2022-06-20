Sathish Ninasam Birthday: Fun Facts About Sandalwood Actor-Producer

Sathish Ninasam is considered one of the most talented actors in Kannada cinema. The actor is celebrating his birthday today. On the special occasion of his birthday, let’s have a look at some interesting facts about the actor-producer.

The actor was born in Yaladahalli in Mandya district of Karnataka on June 20, 1985. He has always been attracted to the cinema since his childhood and started taking part in theatre during his student days. His theatre career began with the Ninasam group and he went on to perform in different plays across Karnataka. After a successful stint in Kannada theatre, Sathish starred in serials like Paramapada, Takadmita and Silly Lully.

Sathish Ninasam’s film career began in 2008 when he got an opportunity for a guest appearance in Madesha. He later appeared in small but significant roles in films like Manasare and Pancharangi.

He made his debut as a full-fledged hero in the 2013 film Lucia. The film went on to become a box-office hit and garnered him lots of fans and followers. He also won many awards for the movie. The film even won international awards like Best Picture Award at the London Indian Film Festival and the Audience Choice Award.

Sathish has recently entered into film production. He launched his home banner Sathish Picture House in 2014 and produced a film titled Rocket. He has also produced a short film Chowka Bara, which won the state award for Best Short Film.

The actor-producer is also a singer and has been fond of singing since he was a child. He has lent his voice to songs in many movies including Rocket. During the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the actor released his first non-film song.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.