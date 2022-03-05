Sathuranga Vettai 2 Case: Madras HC Asks Kiran Studios To Respond Within A Week

The Madras High Court has directed Kiran studios to respond in the story theft case of the upcoming Tamil movie, Sathuranga Vettai 2, within a week. Filmmaker Gangadharan had filed a petition in the HC stating that the Telugu movie, Khiladi featuring Ravi Teja is based on the storyline of Sathuranga Vettai 2 and the film should be banned from releasing on OTT platforms.

The petitioner alleged that the makers of Sathuranga Vettai 2 have used several sequences from Khiladi including the interval scene, the climax of the movie and a few action scenes.

Tamil heist film Sathuranga Vettai 2 is directed by Nirmal Kumar and written by H Vinoth. The film is a sequel to Sathuranga Vettai released in 2004 and features Arvind Swamy and Trish in lead roles. The movie’s production however came to halt owing to financial issues.

The prequel of the film, Sathuranga Vettai 2 was released in 2014 and was directed by H Vinoth. It featured Natraj and Ishaara Nair in the lead roles along with other actors including Ponvannan, Ilavarasu and Piraisoodan.

The film was released under the banner of Thiruppathi Brothers Film Media and was a commercial success at the box office.

The plot of Sathuranga Vettai revolves around a con artist by the name of Gandhi Babu. The man is involved in numerous scams including promoting a non-existing multilevel marketing firm offering a BMW car within a year.

In 2018, actor Arvind Swami had approached the Madras HC to retrieve his balance payment from the producer of Sathuranga Vettai 2. The actor urged the court to ask the producer Manobala to pay him the remaining amount of Rs 1.79 crore along with an interest of 18 percent from the date of the filing of the suit till the payment is realised.

Following this Manobala had stated that Arvind Swami was misguided by a few people and was compelled to reach the court for the settlement of the dues.

