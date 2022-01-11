Sathyaraj, Baahubali's Katappa, Discharged From Hospital After Recovering From Covid-19

Veteran actor Sathyaraj, best known for his portrayal of Katappa in the ‘Baahubali’ film franchise, was discharged from the hospital on Monday night. The legendary Telugu actor Sathyaraj was rushed to the hospital on Friday, January 7, after contracting COVID-19. According to reports, he was suffering from severe symptoms and was being treated.

According to ANI, the 67-year-old actor was admitted to a hospital in Chennai after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Sathyaraj was suffering from severe symptoms and was being treated. After testing positive for the virus, the actor was initially placed in home quarantine. Fans of Sathyaraj have been posting well wishes on social media platforms, hoping for the actor to recover completely from COVID-19.

On Tuesday, his son, actor Sibi Sathyaraj, confirmed the news on Twitter, saying, “Hey guys…Appa (father) got discharged from the hospital last night and back home…He’s totally fine and will resume work after a few days of rest…Thank you all for your love and support! #Sathyaraj."

Hey guys..Appa got discharged from the hospital last night and back home..He’s totally fine and will resume work after few days of rest..Thank you all for your love and support! 😊🙏🏻 #Sathyaraj— Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) January 11, 2022

SS Rajamouli, the director of the mega-blockbuster movie Bahubali, also reacted to the news. He wrote in response to Sibi Sathyaraj’s tweet, “So glad that #Sathyaraj garu is back home hale and hearty… (folded hands emojis)."

So glad that #Sathyaraj garu is back home hale and hearty… 🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/uP5xCE28KB— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 11, 2022

Sibi Sathyaraj also clarified in another tweet that Sathyaraj is currently not active on any social media accounts, he said, “Appa is not there on any social media platform yet…If he does enter, it will be a pre-verified account with a blue tick…So kindly unfollow, block and report any other account that claims to be him…Thank you #Sathyaraj."

Appa is not there on ANY social media platform yet..If he does enter,it will be a pre-verified account with a blue tick..So kindly unfollow,block and report any other account that claims to be him..Thank you🙏🏻 #Sathyaraj— Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) January 11, 2022

Currently, Sathyaraj is working on several projects, including Radhe Shyam, in which he will star alongside Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. He is also working on Pakka Commercial with Gopichand, Etharkkum Thunindhavan with Suriya, and 1945 with Rana Daggubati.

In addition, the actor has agreed to appear in the Tamil remake of Badhaai Ho. The film, reportedly titled Veetla Visheshnga, will also star RJ Balaji, Aparna Balamurali, and Urvashi.

