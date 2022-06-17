Sathyaraj is Impressed With Comedian Amutha Vanan’s Mimicry

Tamil comedy reality show Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru Champions, popularly known as KPY Champions, premiered on Vijay TV in 2017 and it has completed 3 successful seasons. It shows popular comedians competing against each other. In the recent promo, comedian Amutha Vanan is seen mimicking Baahubali fame Sathyaraj in the presence of the famed actor. This episode will be aired on January 19.

In this episode, Amutha has enacted Sathyaraj’s character from film Amaidhi Padai. Amaidhi Padai was a super hit Tamil film starring Sathyaraj, which released in 1994. The promo video starts with Amutha saluting everyone in a trademark style of the politician, played by Sathyaraj in the film. Sathyaraj couldn’t help himself laughing over the fact that how closely Amutha had mimicked his mannerisms. Amutha kept on delivering humorous dialogues, much to the amusement of audiences.

After completing his act, there was an emotional moment when Amutha removed his wig and expressed heartfelt gratitude to Sathyaraj. Amutha said that he has mimicked the famous actor many times in his 15-year long career. According to Amutha, it is the first time that he got to meet Sathyaraj. Amutha cried saying that life of comedians is not easy. He said that comedians have to struggle a lot for making their name and place in the entertainment industry.

Amutha appealed that everyone should recognise the work of the comedians and treat them with respect. Judges also got emotional seeing Amutha express his heartfelt emotions.

Overjoyed with happiness, Sathyaraj said that he would like to attempt mimicry like Amutha. Amutha was happy and acknowledged Sathyaraj with folded hands.

Audiences are extremely happy to see Amutha being applauded by a seasoned actor like Sathyaraj. They are eager to see the full episode, which will be aired at 13:30pm on Sunday, June 19.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.