Sathyaraj, Seetha's My Perfect Husband to Stream on Disney Plus Hotstar Soon

Veteran actors Sathyaraj and Seetha-starrer My Perfect Husband will stream on Disney plus Hotstar, the makers have said. Earlier, the makers unveiled the first look of the series, featuring Sathyaraj and Seetha in the roles of husband and wife. The series also has Livingstone, Rakshan, and Aajeedh in pivotal roles.

Touted to be a family drama, the web series will have 10 episodes. The show’s story will be about a perfectly, imperfect husband. The makers have not yet decided the release date, but an announcement is expected soon.

The upcoming Tamil web series was first directed by late filmmaker Thamira. For the unversed, Thamira passed away in April this year due to Covid-19-related complications in a private hospital in Chennai. The news came out as a huge shock to the Tamil film industry.

In his career, Thamira worked as an assistant to legendary filmmakers like K Balachander and Bharathiraja. Thamira’s directorial debut Rettaisuzhi, which was released in 2010, involved some of the biggest names of the Tamil film industry. The film didn’t receive encouraging reviews, though.

After Thamira’s demise, the responsibility of direction was handed to director Nirmal Kumar to complete the series. Nirmal Kumar is known to direct the movie Saleem starring Vijay Antony.

There are many remarkable Tamil web series and films on OTT platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5, Disney plus Hotstar, SonyLiv. Amazon Prime Video has produced a web series starring Kadir. The series will be released soon. Filmmaker Thiagarajan Kumararaja is producing a series. Similarly, many leading directors and actors are now starring in web series.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.