Satish Kaushik Offered to Marry Neena Gupta When She Was Pregnant: 'You Can Say It's Mine'

Veteran actor-director Neena Gupta, who had welcomed daughter Masaba Gupta out of wedlock, revealed in her autobiography ‘Sach Kahun Toh’ that her close friend Satish Kaushik offered to marry her. Neena got pregnant while she was in a relationship with former West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards in the 1980s. Published by Random House India, the book touches upon several milestones of Neena’s life, from her unconventional pregnancy to single parenthood and a successful comeback in Bollywood.

According to a review of Sach Kahun Toh published in Film Companion, when Neena was pregnant with Masaba, Satish came up with a marriage proposal. He told her, “Don’t worry, if the child is born with dark skin, you can just say it’s mine and we’ll get married. Nobody will suspect a thing."

Meanwhile, during an Instagram video chat with actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who launched the book on June 14, Neena said she has been writing the autobiography for 20 years and would often wonder if people were even interested in reading about her.

“I would start and wonder, ‘What is there to write about my life? Why would people be interested in reading it?’ Then the lockdown happened… And I did a lot of thinking about my life and decided to resume writing again. Everything is out of my system now. Things I was hiding for so many years. That’s a big relief. I think, maybe after reading the book, even if one person doesn’t make the mistake which I did, if they feel ‘yeah, we should not do this,’ it’ll be worth it," Neena said.

The book also addresses issues like casting couch, film industry politics, and also talks about what it takes for a young actor to survive without a godfather or guide.

