Satish Kaushik Says Pregnant Neena Gupta 'Was in Tears' When He Offered to Marry Her

In her book Sach Kahun Toh, Neena Gupta revealed that her fellow colleague, actor Satish Kaushik came up with a marriage proposal when she was pregnant with Masaba. Neena got pregnant while she was in a relationship with former West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards in the 1980s. Satish told her, “Don’t worry, if the child is born with dark skin, you can just say it’s mine and we’ll get married. Nobody will suspect a thing."

Now, Satish has opened up about his equation with the Badhaai Ho actress. “I used to appreciate the fact that a girl at that time decided to have a child out of wedlock. As a true friend, I simply stood by her and gave her confidence."

“Whatever you are reading in the memoir, it was all an expression of my affection for her as a friend. I was concerned about not letting her feel alone. At the end of the day, that’s what friends are for, right? As mentioned in the book, when I offered to marry her, it was a mix of humour, concern, respect, and support for my best friend in her time of need. I told her, ‘Main hoon na, tu chinta kyu karti hai?’ She was moved by the gesture and was in tears. From that day onwards, our friendship grew stronger," Satish told ETimes.

Neena’s book also addresses issues like casting couch, film industry politics, and also talks about what it takes for a young actor to survive without a godfather or guide.

