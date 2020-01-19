Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Satish Kaushik Says Shabana Azmi is Much Better

Satish visited Shabana at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH) in Andheri on Sunday. He said, "Shabanaji is under strict observation. But she is doing much much better than yesterday."

IANS

Updated:January 19, 2020, 6:38 PM IST

Shabana Azmi

Filmmaker Satish Kaushik says veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who was grievously injured in a road accident involving her car and a truck near Khalapur toll-plaza on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, is doing much better.

Satish visited Shabana at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH) in Andheri on Sunday.

Read: Car Mishap: Shabana Azmi 'Stable', Driver Sustains Minor Injuries

Satish told IANS: "Shabanaji is under strict observation. But she is doing much much better than yesterday. Prayers for her speedy recovery."

Shabana Azmi was grievously injured in a road accident involving her car and a truck, near Khalapur toll-plaza on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the police said on Saturday.

She was rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College and Hospital (MGM-MCH) at Kamothe, Navi Mumbai, for treatment and later shifted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH) in Andheri for further medicare, said a top hospital official.

He said the National Award winner was under treatment at the hospital for a few hours and later her family requested that they wanted to shift her to the KDAH, so she was given a discharge. She was shifted by an ambulance from Kamothe (Navi Mumbai) to Andheri.

As per information, her car, in which her husband and National Award winning poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar was also travelling, rammed into a truck from behind on the highway on the Mumbai-Pune lane around 4.15 p.m., according to a highway patrol policeman, Babasaheb Chemate.

The injured actress was brought out of the car, kept on the road briefly, and later rushed to the MGM-MCH at Kamothe.

The 69-year-old actress underwent the initial tests and treatment to ascertain the extent of her injuries, and then shifted to the multi-speciality KDAH in Mumbai.

