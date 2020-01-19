Satish Kaushik Says Shabana Azmi is Much Better
Satish visited Shabana at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH) in Andheri on Sunday. He said, "Shabanaji is under strict observation. But she is doing much much better than yesterday."
Shabana Azmi
Filmmaker Satish Kaushik says veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who was grievously injured in a road accident involving her car and a truck near Khalapur toll-plaza on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, is doing much better.
Satish visited Shabana at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH) in Andheri on Sunday.
Read: Car Mishap: Shabana Azmi 'Stable', Driver Sustains Minor Injuries
Satish told IANS: "Shabanaji is under strict observation. But she is doing much much better than yesterday. Prayers for her speedy recovery."
Shabana Azmi was grievously injured in a road accident involving her car and a truck, near Khalapur toll-plaza on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the police said on Saturday.
She was rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College and Hospital (MGM-MCH) at Kamothe, Navi Mumbai, for treatment and later shifted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH) in Andheri for further medicare, said a top hospital official.
He said the National Award winner was under treatment at the hospital for a few hours and later her family requested that they wanted to shift her to the KDAH, so she was given a discharge. She was shifted by an ambulance from Kamothe (Navi Mumbai) to Andheri.
As per information, her car, in which her husband and National Award winning poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar was also travelling, rammed into a truck from behind on the highway on the Mumbai-Pune lane around 4.15 p.m., according to a highway patrol policeman, Babasaheb Chemate.
The injured actress was brought out of the car, kept on the road briefly, and later rushed to the MGM-MCH at Kamothe.
The 69-year-old actress underwent the initial tests and treatment to ascertain the extent of her injuries, and then shifted to the multi-speciality KDAH in Mumbai.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Kambal Chor' Trends on Twitter as Videos of UP Police 'Stealing' Blankets from Protesters Go Viral
- Republic Day Offer: Four Asus Phones Get Discounts Upto Rs 4,000 in Flipkart Sale
- US Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley Becomes an Inspiration to All With Her Powerful Hair Loss Story
- Airtel Thanks Offering Users Two-Day Early Access to Big Bazaar 'Sabse Sasta' Sale
- Test, ODI Squads for New Zealand Tour Only After Clarity on Hardik Pandya's Fitness