Satish Kaushik's Film Kaagaz to be Produced by Salman Khan

Featuring Pankaj Tripathi and Monali Thakur, Kaagaz is the story of a farmer who declared himself dead on paper after being robbed of his land by relatives. 

Satish Kaushik's Film Kaagaz to be Produced by Salman Khan
Satish Kaushik and Salman Khan. (Image: Instagram/Satish Kaushik)
Satish Kaushik has found the producer for his forthcoming directorial Kaagaz in long-time friend Salman Khan.

Khan notably starred in Kaushik’s film Tere Naam (2003), which went on to become a major blockbuster. The two were also recently seen together in Khan’s latest outing Bharat, which earned over Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Talking about Khan coming on board for Kaagaz, the veteran filmmaker said, "It all happened because of Bharat. When we were shooting in Malta last year, Salman asked me about my next film. When I told him about Kaagaz, he loved the story.”

Calling Khan his good luck charm, Kaushik added, “Since he is known for supporting good cinema, he agreed to present my film. But when we started filming in October and he learnt about the script, he liked it so much that he decided to come on board as a producer."

Featuring Pankaj Tripathi and Monali Thakur in lead roles, Kaagaz is the true story of a farmer named Lal Bihari who declared himself dead on paper after being robbed of his land by his relatives. 

Meanwhile, Kaushik is also working on Tere Naam’s sequel. He is done writing the script of the film, which is being touted as a love story revolving around a gangster. Set in North India, the film’s lead cast is yet to be finalised.

