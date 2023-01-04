Satish Shah’s Reply To Racist Comments By Heathrow Airport Staff Hailed By Internet

Actor Satish Shah may not be in the limelight as he used to be earlier, but his strong comic performances and impeccable dialogue delivery are still remembered by the masses. Dabbling in both television and films, he gained a lot of popularity across the country with his acting chops. Although he has been missing from action for a while now, Satish Shah is currently making headlines for calling out the racism that he faced at Heathrow Airport in London.

However, it is his response to the racist comment that is winning the hearts of many on the internet. The actor informed his fans about the incident through a tweet, disclosing details of what exactly happened. Satish Shah was flying in first class. However, a Heathrow Airport staff member made a snide remark about him, asking aloud to his colleague, “How can they afford first class?” Satish overheard the staff member passing the racist remark, and he quipped, “Because we are Indians,” with a smile.

I replied with a proud smile “because we are Indians” after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate”how can they afford 1st class?”— satish shah🇮🇳 (@sats45) January 2, 2023

Satish Shah’s polite yet sassy comment was appreciated and lauded by many. Some even recalled their own experiences with racism that they had faced in the UK in the comments section of his tweet. One user even tagged the official handle of Heathrow Airport in the comments and asked them to sack all their racist employees.

Shack all of your staff who are racist. Indians are the more richer and job providers in UK than the UK's real citizens. Keep in mind that.— The Half Engineer 🇮🇳⚪ (@rohitjha424) January 3, 2023

Satish Shah rose to fame after his performance in the cult classic black comedy film Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, directed by Kundan Shah. After that, he appeared in many films throughout his career, such as Main Hoon Na, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Om Shanti Om. On the television front, Satish is best known for his appearances in Filmi Chakkar and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. He was paired with Ratna Pathak in both television shows.

Read all the Latest Movies News here