Satish Vegesna to Direct ‘Family Friendly’ Web Series, Shooting Underway

Telugu director and screenwriter Satish Vegesna, who owns a brand called Family Films Director, is all set to make an entry into the OTT. Vegesna, who has helmed films such as Kothi Kommachi and Sri Sri Raja Varu, also has a web series in the works. This web series is based on the subject of oncology and features four stories.

The series, titled Katahlu (Meevi Mavi), is already shot halfway, with the shooting of three of the four stories already finished. The rest will also be wrapped soon, say reports.

The Shatamanam Bhavati filmmaker, who has gained a name for his “clean" and “family-friendly" shows, has said that this time, too, he is going to ensure that no obscenity, vulgarity, or sex scenes are included in the series and that it is going to be a family-friendly show like his other ventures.

He said that the show will mostly revolve around family relationships and equations between family members and loved ones. The release date will be announced soon, along with more details.

According to reports, several top-notch technicians and actors are associated with Kathalu. More updates and news about the show’s cast and crew will be out shortly.

Vegesna’s Sathamanam Bhavati received the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The film had also won the state Nandi Awards for Best Direction, and Best Home Viewing Feature Film.

