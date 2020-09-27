Sattra Basishta Deva Sarma Conferred Srimanta Sankaradeva Award

Guwahati, Sep 26: Assam’s Srimanta Sankaradeva Award 2017 was on Saturday conferred on eminent Vaishnavite scholar, writer and ‘Satradhikar of Barpeta’ Sattra Basishta Deva Sarma. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, presenting the state government award at a function, said, “We are happy to have conferred the coveted award on the ‘Satradhikar’ who has dedicated his life for the promotion of ‘Sattra’ (monastery) culture and propagation of the teachings of (15- 16th century Vaishnavite polymath) Srimanta Sankaradeva.” The award carries a citation, a ‘sarai’ (traditional Assamese bell metal item), ‘angabastra’ (scarf), a gold memento and a cheque of Rs 5 lakh.

“Srimanta Sankaradevas teachings are inherently ingrained with the virtues of humanity. So by emulating the life of Gurujona and following his teachings, one can become a good human being,” Sonowal added.