Marathi actress Aishwarya Narkar remains quite active on her social media handles. She often shares pictures and videos that create a huge buzz on the Internet. Recently, the actress shared a few pictures, taking Instagram by storm. In the pictures, the actress can be seen donning a white formal shirt, which she teamed up with a pair of jeans.

Moments after the actress shared her pictures on social media, several users rushed to the comment section to praise her beauty. One user wrote, “Simply amazing and beautiful”. Another commented, “Your gorgeous smile”. One user also called her “stunning”.

The actress often steams up the Internet with her fiery look. Not so long ago, the actress dropped a slew of pictures in which she can be seen wearing mini shorts with a sweatshirt. Aishwarya Narkar always manages to steal the spotlight be it with her glamorous personality or her fitness regime.

Now, in a recent interview, the actress revealed her age. She said, “My birth date is wrong on social media. It makes a bit of a mess. Even if the date of birth is wrong, it doesn’t matter to me . I have reached almost fifty”. The actress further said, “Age is just the number. Following a fitness routine is a must if you want to stay healthy”.

On the work front, Aishwarya Narkar is popular for playing the role of Savitri Garodia in Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann. Besides this, she is also known for Aadhar, Mala Jagaychay, Ghar Grihasti, Zuluk, Samaantar, Sai Darshan Ek Anubhav, Ankganit Anandache, Tambyacha Vishnubala, Hou De Jarasa Ushir, Yellow and Babanchi Shala.

The actress made her television debut with the 1997 TV show Duheri. Recently, she is playing a prominent role in the serial Satvya Mulichi Satavi Mulgi.

