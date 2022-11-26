Satya 2 in the Making? Manoj Bajpayee Drops Major Hint With His Latest Instagram Post

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the legendary actors in the Indian Film Industry. From Satya to The Family Man, we cannot get enough of the iconic performances by this legend. His performances have been appreciated and made a mark in people’s minds for years. One such character was Bhiku Mhatre from Ram Gopal Verma’s Satya also starring Shefali Shah.

Today, the Family Man actor dropped a video on his Instagram account hinting at the possible return of the famous Bhiku Mhatre. A video promo was released by the actor on his social media using the iconic BGM of the film. Interestingly Hitz Music also took to Twitter yesterday asking ‘Mumbai Ka King Kaun?’ and Manoj Bajpayee also replied with #BhikuMhatre which is a famous dialogue from the movie. The 90s cult classic gave us several iconic characters and songs that we still love.

Several fans of the Aligarh actor were quite stoked. One of them wrote, “Bhiku Mhatre back aayega toh ussi look mein aana chahiye (fire emoji)". Another one commented, “Ab Mazaa aayega na biduu!!". Someone also said, “Aag hai Aag(fire emojis)". On the other hand, Tripling star Amol Parashar wrote, “Baap Re(fire emoji)". Shreya Dhanwanthary said, “OMG". Sanjay Suri asked, “Woah!! What’s this Guruji? Can’t wait!!"

Ram Gopal Varma’s 1998 crime film was written by Anurag Kashyap and Saurabh Shukla. It featured J. D. Chakravarthy, Urmila Matondkar with Manoj Bajpayee, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Shrivastava and Paresh Rawal. It was the beginning of Varma’s Gangster trilogy about organised crime in India. The film told the story of Satya (Chakravarthy), an immigrant who comes to Mumbai in search for a job, befriends Bhiku Mhatre (Bajpayee) and is sucked into the Mumbai underworld. Here’s to hoping that we get a second part of the 90s classic.

Read all the Latest Movies News here