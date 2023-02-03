Satyadeep Misra Says Guests Knew About Wedding With Masaba Gupta, 'Nothing Secretive' About It | Exclusive

When designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra dropped their dreamy wedding photos on social media, it took netizens by surprise. The ceremony was attended by Neena Gupta, Vivan Richards and Vivek Mehra among others. Their wedding came as a sweet surprise more so because most of the people were not privy to it, unlike other celebrity weddings. During an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Satyadeep said that there was nothing secretive about his wedding as all the guests were well aware of it.

When asked about the secretive nature of their wedding, the actor joked, “There were about 80-85 people on the evening of our wedding for a party who got the invite a month ago. There was nothing secretive about it. We got married under the Special Marriage Act and put a notice 30 days before the marriage in the sub-registrar (laughs). So there’s nothing secretive about it."

Talking further about how this was unlike any other celebrity wedding, he continued, “Usually when people find out things it’s because the people’s PR teams have sent that information out so I mean it was very normal. It was just low key and that’s how we wanted it but there was no sort of this thing to make it secretive. The fact that it was hid from everyone was a bonus."

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra tied the knot on 27th January and took to social media to announce it. Sharing a photo of them, Masaba wrote, “Married my ocean of calm,this morning.Here’s to many many lifetimes of love,peace,stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great! 😄❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Satyadeep Misra can be currently seen in the series Jehanabad - Of Love & War which is streaming on Sony Liv.

