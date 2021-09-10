Satyajeet Dubey: I Moved to Mumbai a Year Before 22/11 Mumbai Attacks, My Mother was Against It

Actor Satyajeet Dubey made his OTT debut with the series Mumbai Diaries: 26/11, which released on September 9. The actor says that he was waiting for the right opportunity to come his way. “Most of the offers that I received were second seasons of already released shows or not one of the main casts and it did now excite me. I always wanted to make my digital debut with something fresh, something powerful. I am very particular about the ways I want to do things. I am 31 today and I have been working in the industry since I was 17. I have taken my own time but I want to do quality work over quantity. When I read the script, I was completely blown away. I said to myself that this has to be my first OTT show. I am glad ‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’ turned out to be my OTT debut."

The actor plays the role of a trainee doctor who comes from a conservative Muslim background. Talking about his character, Dubey says, “Ahan is a guy who has come up the hard way. It was financially not possible for him, but he fought against all odds and made sure he became a doctor. We went through a lot of preparation in whatever we could do and put our heart and soul into it and make it come alive. It was a great experience shooting with such an amazing bunch of talented people and portraying something different on screen."

Dubey migrated to Mumbai a year before the horrific incident took place. The actor has had a bitter memory which he recalls, “My mother was against me shifting to the city but I somehow managed to convince her. I was in my second year of college and was staying in Andheri. I remember strolling on the street when a police vehicle passed by and through a loudspeaker, the police was urging people to stay inside their homes. Soon, we discovered that Mumbai was under attack. One of our neighbours used to work at an office in South Mumbai. Two days later, his dead body arrived. It was really shocking for all of us."

The actor has a couple of projects lined up. “I can’t reveal much but I am doing another show with Amazon Prime Video. I am also working on a film which I will start shooting soon," he concludes.

