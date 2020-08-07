Satyajeet Dubey Remembers Samir Sharma, Recalls How the Late Actor Helped Him

Actor Satyajeet Dubey took to Twitter to remember industry colleague, actor Samir Sharma who was found dead in his Mumbai home on Wednesday. The Prassthanam actor recalled a heartwarming incident when he met Samir in a mall and ended receiving help from him.

In a Twitter thread, Satyajeet wrote, “Rest in Peace brother #SameerSharma. I had bumped into him once at this bookstore that used to be in infinity mall called Landmark, i was 18, new in Mumbai. I recognised him from his television work. He smiled and i said ‘hi Sir’ He asked me ‘r u an actor?’ I said ‘yes’.”

Continuing his story, Satyajeet wrote, “Then he replied saying ‘there’s a tv production house called SphereOrigins across the road, they’re looking for a young boy like you for a tv show, why don’t you go and test for it?’ I said ‘thank you, i must’ & he said ‘all the best, hope u get it’ n we both went our ways. I immediately crossed the road, met the casting director, auditioned and got the part. It was nothing big, a 6 days job and i got paid 18k but back then it was a big deal for me. It helped me sustain for one more month thanks to Sameer. He didn’t know me at all. But he was gentle & kind to me, & gave me a direction. Years after that he worked on a film called Ittefaq where my sister was working as an assistant director & she spoke abt this actor very fondly, till this point I didn’t even know his name.”

“Quite stupid of me, i know. Nevertheless finally i got to know his name & remembered him fondly for helping me out, guiding me or however you want to put it. Sameer Sharma was a kind, gentle soul. I’ll always be grateful to him, will remember him with love and fondness. Today whn i read abt his passin away,all d memories,smal little details of that brief meetin wit Sameer that ws lost in some corner of my memry re-emerged.Thats d beauty of ppl like Sameer,thy touch u with thr kindness&sensitivity.Thnk u for makin my life better wit ur existence,” he concluded.

Sameer was found by his building watchman in Malad, who alerted the authorities. A case of accidental death has been filed by the Malad police who suspect suicide. The actor was known for shows like Left Right Left, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Four, Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke and acted in films like Ittefaaq and Hassi Toh Phasi. He was 44.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).