Satyajit Ray’s Charulata Actress Madhabi Mukherjee Hospitalised, Is Suffering from Age Related Ailments

Veteran Bengali actress Madhabi Mukherjee, who had collaborated with Satyajit Ray for films like Charulata, has been hospitalised today in Kolkata. She was rushed to Woodlands Multispecialty Hospital with chronic pain. A statement issued by the hospital claims that the legendary actress is suffering from old age-related ailments, as reported by PTI. Mukherjee, who is 80 years old, reportedly has a history of ‘persistent anaemia and uncontrolled diabetes’. The hospital further added that tests are being conducted to get to the root cause of her pain.

PTI reported that the statement released by the hospital also said, “She is on room air and her vitals are stable. A team of doctors is keeping a close watch on her health status.". Talking to Anandabazar Patrika, the actress’ daughter Mimi Bhattacharya told in Bengali, “Due to Covid, we were unable to take mom to the hospital and get a thorough check-up done. But after her sugar level suddenly shot up, we consulted medical professionals and decided to hospitalise her.” The actress had apparently been suffering for quite some time now.

Known as one of the favourite actresses of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, Mukherjee has acted in several critically acclaimed Bengali films, including ‘Charulata’. She acted opposite Soumitra Chatterjee and Uttam Kumar, pioneers of Bengali cinema. Mukherjee had won the National Film Award for ‘best actress’ for her performance in ‘Dibratrir Kabya’. Some of her well-known films are Mrinal Sen’s ‘Baishey Shravan’, Ritwik Ghatak’s ‘Subarnarekha’ and ‘Meghe Dhaka Tara’. For Ray, she acted in ‘Mahanagar’, ‘Ghare Baire’ and ‘Kapurush’.

We pray that she is discharged from the hospital soon.

