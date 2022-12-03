Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali Finds Place Among 100 Greatest Films of All Time

The first part of the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s Apu Trilogy, Pather Panchali, is a masterpiece in Indian cinema. It marked the beginning of the parallel cinema movement, which espoused social realism. The 1955 classic recently created yet another record by finding a place on the British Film Institute’s Sight and Sound Greatest Films of All Time list.

Pather Panchali ranked 35th on this coveted list and it is the only Indian film to achieve this feat.

Sight and Sound, published by the British Film Institute, has been releasing the list of greatest films of all times every decade since 1952. The films are selected based on a poll among renowned film critics worldwide. This year, 1639 critics, curators, programmers, archivists and educationists participated in this poll, to choose the best 100 films for the decade. The last list was released in 2012.

According to the magazine, “Pather Panchali marks the emergence of an Indian art cinema, apart from Bollywood commercial production in Calcutta (now Kolkata). Among the film’s most memorable moment is the scene where Apu (Subir Banerjee) and his sister walk through a paddy field to catch a glimpse of a passing train."

Pather Panchali is a Bengali-language drama written and directed by Satyajit Ray. The movie is based on a novel of the same name, written by Bibhutibhushan Bandhopadhyay. Satyajit Ray made his directorial debut with this film. The movie features Subir Banerjee, Kanu Banerjee, Karuna Banerjee, Uma Dasgupta and Chunibala Devi in pivotal roles. Ray took about 3 years to make this film.

The film won 11 international awards, including Best Human Documentary at the Cannes Film Festival in 1956.

Apart from this, a few more recent additions to the Sight and Sound list are Celine Sciamma’s Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019), Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight (2016), Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite (2019) and Jordan Peele’s Get Out (2017).

Read all the Latest Movies News here