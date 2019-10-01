Satyameva Jayate 2 Poster Out, John Abraham Back as Fiercely Patriotic Policeman

Days after announcing Satyameva Jayate 2's release date, actor John Abraham has dropped the first look poster of the upcoming sequel. Taking to Twitter, John wrote, "The truth prevails AGAIN!! Returning next Gandhi Jayanti, October 2nd 2020 - #SatyamevaJayate2 (sic)."

In the first look poster, John can be seen wearing an intense look on his face as he tears off his police uniform to reveal the Tricolour on his chest. The poster reads, "Tann, mann, dhann se badhkar. Jann, gann, mann."

Slated to release on October 2, the film also features Divya Khosla Kumar, who is the wife of producer Bhushan Kumar and the director of Yaariyan. Divya Khosla also took to her Instagram account to share her first look from the movie. She wrote, Bringing in Naari Shakti for #SatyamevaJayate2 🇮🇳👊🏻 2nd Oct2020 (sic)”

When quizzed about working with John in the action-drama, Divya said, "I am really thankful to John and (director) Milap (Zaveri) as they have decided to cast me in their film as the female lead. I feel it's a big opportunity for me. Earlier I did direction but for some time now I was trying to get back in acting."

"I am grateful to John because some actors have barriers in their minds while working with a married actresses, but John is so warm and open in his approach towards co-actors. John has done a fabulous job in his recent films as Satyameva Jayate and Batla House, so I am looking forward to working with him," Divya added.

Director by Milap Zaveri, the movie is produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures.

"Satyameva Jayate 2 is twice the action, emotion, power, patriotism and punch. Led by John Abraham back as a crusader for justice and with Divya Khosla Kumar joining the franchise, I hope next Gandhi Jayanti we provide the audiences with a powerful entertainer that also gives a strong message against corruption," said Zaveri.

Sharing his thought on the upcoming film, Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment said, "John and Milap make for a formidable team and we are happy to push the envelope with a project that's not only for the audiences to enjoy but is socially relevant as well."

