Satyameva Jayate Actress Aisha Sharma Flaunts Her Pole Dancing Skills, Sister Neha Sharma Drops Comment; Watch

Aisha Sharma has left us impressed with her performance in Milap Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayete. The actress might not be seen so much on the big screen, but she does keep us updated with herlife on Instagram. She is also often seen together with sister and actor Neha Sharma. The two had even collaborated for Shining With The Sharmas. Now, Aisha has shared a glimpse of her pole dancing skill and we are in awe. In fact, Neha too dropped her comment in the post.

Taking to her Instagram, Aisha shared a video where she can be seen flaunting her pole dancing skills. Captioning the video, she wrote, “Here’s to learning a new skill and stepping way way out of my comfort zone. Thank you @joanna.michelle.11 for making me feel like Like Jonah on the ocean. When you move, I’m moved .” Aisha can be seen nailing it, and we can only keep asking for more. See the video here:

Commenting on it, sister Neha Sharma wrote, “Always keep inspiring with your hard work and discipline 🔥🔥 love the moves” Others too were in awe of the actress’ skills. One user commented, “Wow! Aisha! Congratulations for developing new skills! Best thing in Life is to keep learning new things.” Another commented, “You killed the all competitors.” Others commented on how well she performed in the short video.

The sisters were also spotted together today in Mumbai. They were seen outside a gym and both the sisters were dressed in black. While Neha put a shirt over her black sports bra and wore tights, Aisha was seen in black top and shorts. They posed for the cameras and smiled brightly as well.

On the work front, Neha is gearing up to share the screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Kushan Nandy’s romantic comedy flick, Jogira Sara Ra Ra. The movie also stars Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty in supporting roles. The release date of Jogira Sara Ra Ra remains under wraps.

