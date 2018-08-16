English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Satyameva Jayate Box Office Collection Day 1: John Abraham Starrer Packs a Punch With Record-breaking Collection
In his latest film Satyameva Jayate, John Abraham takes on the subject of police corruption that has spread its ugly seeds all over Mumbai.
John Abraham certainly knows the drill when it comes to backing a project on screen. With the success of films like Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, the actor has surely cemented his place as one of the most innovative producers in the industry. And now, with Satyameva Jayate's massive opening day box office collection, the actor has yet again impressed many with his production skills. Satyameva Jayate, which released on Independence Day, opened exceptionally well.
The film, starring John, Manoj Bajpayee and Aisha Sharma, has earned Rs 20.52 crore on the very first day of its release. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box office figures: "#SatyamevaJayate springs a BIG SURPRISE... Plexes are good, but single screens are ROCKING... Wed Rs 20.52 cr. India biz." (sic)
Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film has also become the biggest opener for John. The record was previously held by his Race 2, which had collected Rs 15.1 crore. In Satyameva Jayate, John takes on the subject of police corruption that has spread its ugly seeds all over Mumbai.
The film, has, however, received a lukewarm response from movie critics. News18.com gave the film two stars out of five in its review (read here).
The film was released alongside Akshay Kumar's sports drama Gold. Interestingly, both the films have made it to the list of top 5 biggest openers of 2018. While Akshay's Gold is on number 3 spot with Rs 25.52 crore, John's Satyameva Jayate is on number 5.
On his film's box office clash with Gold, John had earlier said, "We chose August 15 as release date of this film because it's a very commercial date and by releasing your film on that day, you are able to make good money through your film. If we had a solo release of this film in the next week of Independence Day then also we would not be able to do that much business which we will be able to do on Independence Day with 'Gold' so, it makes more sense to release it on a holiday."
John and Akshay have worked together in a number of films such as Garam Masala, Desi Boyz and Housefull 2.
TOP 5 - 2018— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2018
Opening Day biz...
1. #Sanju ₹ 34.75 cr
2. #Race3 ₹ 29.17 cr
3. #Gold ₹ 25.25 cr
4. #Baaghi2 ₹ 25.10 cr
5. #SatyamevaJayate ₹ 20.52 cr
India biz.
Hindi films... Hollywood films not included.
Photogallery
