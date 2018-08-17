GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Satyameva Jayate Director is on 'Box-office Sugar High', Producer Nikkhil Advani Asks Him to 'Calm Down'

Released on the Independence Day, Satyameva Jayate generated good buzz amongst the audience and opened exceptionally well at the box office.

Updated:August 17, 2018, 3:21 PM IST
At a time when people have started declaring films’ fate on the basis of their box office figures, Gold and Satyameva Jayate clash can be easily termed as one of the biggest box office battles of 2018. Released on the Independence Day, both the films generated good buzz amongst the audience and opened exceptionally well at the box office.

In fact, both the film have made it to the top 5 highest opener of 2018. While Akshay Kumar-starrer is on number 3 spot with Rs 25.52 crore, John Abraham’s film is on number 5 with Rs 20.52 crore opening.

After witnessing the massive opening, all eyes are on the day 2 box office business of both the films. And, it seems even the film’s director cannot wait for the latest box figures now.

Expressing his excitement over the early trends of day 2 box office collection of Satyameva Jayate, director Milap Zaveri tweeted, “Wow! Amazing that Satyameva Jayate has held so well that we are more on day 2! That also after being crores behind on day 1 and with lesser shows!” (sic)




Asking him to control his over-excitement, film’s producer Nikkhil Advani quipped, “Thand rakh bete (calm down). Just got off the phone with Mr. Mangat (our all India Distributor) who tells me numbers till coming in. No point in speculating na!!! Fingers crossed.” (sic)




Seeing their hilarious Twitter banter, Saiwyn Quadras, who wrote the screenplay of Neerja, couldn’t help but comment.

He wrote: “Hahahhah clearly @zmilap is over the moon. It is going to be hard to bring him down now. imagining papa Nikkhil trying to calm Milap who is on a Box-office #SugarHigh #SatyamevJayate @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani.” (sic)




However, according to Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh’s latest tweet, Satyameva Jayate’s second day collection has declined to 61 per cent. Although, he predicted that the day 3 business of the film will most likely to propel due to weekends.




The film, also featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Aisha Sharma in key roles, sees John set out on a bloody rampage against the crooked police department that wronged his deceased father, a righteous cop who never compromised to get along or to be accepted.

