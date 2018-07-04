English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Satyameva Jayate Song Dilbar Out: Nora Fatehi Mesmerises With Her Sensuous Belly Dance Moves
The song, inspired by Sushmita Sen's popular dance number 'Dilbar', features Nora Fatehi and John Abraham.
The song, inspired by Sushmita Sen's popular dance number 'Dilbar', features Nora Fatehi and John Abraham.
The new version of '90s famous song Dilbar for Satyameva Jayate is finally out. The song, inspired by Sushmita Sen's popular dance number, features Nora Fatehi and John Abraham. It has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Neha Kakkar, Dhvani and Alka Yagnik whose voice has been kept from the original composition.
Nikhil Advani, who is the producer on Satyameva Jayate, wanted Nora to choreograph her own belly dance moves as the model-actress is well-versed with the dance form. She has taken inspiration for her clothes and moves in the video from internationally renowned Turkish belly dancer, Didem.
Speaking about it, Nora said, "Didem is a marvel to look at when she dances and thus she’s a world renowned figure. I absolutely love doing belly dancing routine and anyone who follows the art knows who Didem is and she’s amazing at what she does. When I was shooting for Dilbar she was somebody I truly took inspiration from in putting together a well choreographed number".
Talking about the song with a modern Arabic theme, Dhvani said in a statement: "It is such a great opportunity to sing for the recreated version of such an iconic song. While working on this song, I got a chance to work with great music artistes like Tanishk and Neha. I really hope people like 'Dilbar' and shower their love as they did for the original composition. Nora Fatehi is stunning in the video and the video is looking incredible. After 'Ishtehaar', which was a sad song, I am glad I got a chance to sing a completely different tune."
Also Watch
Nikhil Advani, who is the producer on Satyameva Jayate, wanted Nora to choreograph her own belly dance moves as the model-actress is well-versed with the dance form. She has taken inspiration for her clothes and moves in the video from internationally renowned Turkish belly dancer, Didem.
Speaking about it, Nora said, "Didem is a marvel to look at when she dances and thus she’s a world renowned figure. I absolutely love doing belly dancing routine and anyone who follows the art knows who Didem is and she’s amazing at what she does. When I was shooting for Dilbar she was somebody I truly took inspiration from in putting together a well choreographed number".
Talking about the song with a modern Arabic theme, Dhvani said in a statement: "It is such a great opportunity to sing for the recreated version of such an iconic song. While working on this song, I got a chance to work with great music artistes like Tanishk and Neha. I really hope people like 'Dilbar' and shower their love as they did for the original composition. Nora Fatehi is stunning in the video and the video is looking incredible. After 'Ishtehaar', which was a sad song, I am glad I got a chance to sing a completely different tune."
Also Watch
-
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Lust Stories Directors' Roundtable With Rajeev Masand
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Lust Stories Directors' Roundtable With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mahindra Scorpio and Toyota Innova Get Stuck, Tata Hexa Rescues – Watch Video
- Sonali Bendre Diagnosed With Cancer: Actress Flooded With Support from Bollywood After Her Emotional Post
- This Photo of Priyanka Chopra Holding Hands With Salman's Nephew Ahil in New York Goes Viral
- Ayesha Takia Receives Threatening Messages, Husband Farhan Azmi Seeks Police Help on Twitter
- Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt-Starrer to Release on July 31, 2020