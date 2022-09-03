Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani Strike Romantic Pose As They Begin Shoot; See Pic

After much anticipation, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have finally kicked off the shoot of their forthcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The romantic drama went on floors with the first clap being initiated today. The film is a musical love story that brings Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani together for the second time after their latest venture. Their Jodi is one of the most celebrated tandems in the industry today and watching them together on the big screen will be a treat for their fans.

Nadiadwala Grandson took to their official Twitter handle to share a glimpse from the first shot of the film, as they announced the film’s shoot. The picture sees Kartik and Kiara striking a romantic pose. The chemistry between the two is quite visible in the photograph.

Earlier in the day, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor took to his social media handles to share a picture of himself. In the photo, he is seen praying to Lord Ganesha. The photo also features his pet dog Katori.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”hi” dir=”ltr”>शुभारम्भ ❤️<a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/SatyaPremKiKatha?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#SatyaPremKiKatha</a> <br>गणपति बप्पा मोरया 🙏🏻 <a href=”https://t.co/aCE1YGG2fV”>pic.twitter.com/aCE1YGG2fV</a></p>— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) <a href=”https://twitter.com/TheAaryanKartik/status/1565929754192232448?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>September 3, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

As ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ gets its first shot at the Mahurat, the conversations around the film and the cast brew up amongst the audience. The upcoming musical love saga has become the hottest topic of discussion since the time it was announced.

Satya Prem Ki Katha also marks a massive collaboration between Sajid Nadiadwala’s NGE and Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora’s Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures and director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. Satyaprem Ki Katha will be released in theatres on June 29, 2023.

