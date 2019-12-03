Sauda Khara Khara Remake From Good Newwz is the Crazy Wedding Dance Song You've Been Waiting for
The new song from the upcoming film Good Newwz, a remake of Sukhbir's Punjabi hit, has Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani dancing at a wedding.
Image: Instagram
The '90s hit Punjabi song Sauda Khara Khara, sung by Sukhbir, has been remade in the Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor starrer Good Newwz. The song was released today, and is an example of how an old hit can be remade without compromising on the flavour of the original.
Sukhbir is known for up-tempo Pujabi songs like Ishq Tera Tadpave and Gal Ban Gayee. Sauda Khara Khara, originally picturised on Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea, was one of his big hits from the '90s. Despite inclusion of new lyrics in the remake version, the original has been done justice to.
Diljit Dosanjh, who appears in the song, has sung the new lyrics, alongwith Dhvani Bhanushali singing for Kiara Advani. Sukhbir returns to sing the chorus from the original and also dance with Kiara and Diljit on screen.
The actors turn up as baraatis in the song, with full on bhangra moves on display. Akshay Kumar too makes an entry, showing off his crazy dance moves. He even does the wedding staple 'naagin dance' while sitting on the groom's horse!
The setting is that of a wedding and the song is likely to be a popular track played at weddings this season. Watch it here:
Good Newwz, releasing on December 27, stars Diljit-Kiara and Akshay-Kareena as two married couples who undergo IVF, hoping for a baby. Their lives get entangled after a sperm goof-up at the fertilisation clinic. The film is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar.
