Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Sauda Khara Khara Remake From Good Newwz is the Crazy Wedding Dance Song You've Been Waiting for

The new song from the upcoming film Good Newwz, a remake of Sukhbir's Punjabi hit, has Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani dancing at a wedding.

News18.com

Updated:December 3, 2019, 3:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sauda Khara Khara Remake From Good Newwz is the Crazy Wedding Dance Song You've Been Waiting for
Image: Instagram

The '90s hit Punjabi song Sauda Khara Khara, sung by Sukhbir, has been remade in the Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor starrer Good Newwz. The song was released today, and is an example of how an old hit can be remade without compromising on the flavour of the original.

Sukhbir is known for up-tempo Pujabi songs like Ishq Tera Tadpave and Gal Ban Gayee. Sauda Khara Khara, originally picturised on Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea, was one of his big hits from the '90s. Despite inclusion of new lyrics in the remake version, the original has been done justice to.

Diljit Dosanjh, who appears in the song, has sung the new lyrics, alongwith Dhvani Bhanushali singing for Kiara Advani. Sukhbir returns to sing the chorus from the original and also dance with Kiara and Diljit on screen.

The actors turn up as baraatis in the song, with full on bhangra moves on display. Akshay Kumar too makes an entry, showing off his crazy dance moves. He even does the wedding staple 'naagin dance' while sitting on the groom's horse!

The setting is that of a wedding and the song is likely to be a popular track played at weddings this season. Watch it here:

Good Newwz, releasing on December 27, stars Diljit-Kiara and Akshay-Kareena as two married couples who undergo IVF, hoping for a baby. Their lives get entangled after a sperm goof-up at the fertilisation clinic. The film is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram