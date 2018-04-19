English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Saudi Arabia Opens First Movie Theater In 35 Years, Screens Black Panther
According to the latest plans, Saudi Arabia will open about 350 cinemas and 2,500 screens by 2030.
This image released by Disney shows Lupita Nyong'o and Chadwick Boseman in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." (Image: AP)
The opening of the first movie theater in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday has been highly anticipated across the country, after over 35 years of prohibition for religious reasons.
The first film screening is to be in the capital Riyadh, where a mixed Saudi and foreign audience is set to watch the Marvel superhero film Black Panther, Efe reported.
Saudi Culture and Information Minister Awwad Alawwad is planning to attend the event, along with celebrities and guest filmmakers. Local media have reported an increase in film interest, as reflected in the number of new followers for the Saudi General Authority for Audiovisual Media's Twitter account, which has reached over 105,000.
As part of Saudi Arabia's social and economic reform programme under Vision 2030, spearheaded by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Ministry of Culture and Information announced a landmark decision in December to allow commercial cinemas to operate in the Kingdom from early 2018, Xinhua reported.
Alawwad said, "The return of cinema to Saudi Arabia marks an important moment in the Kingdom's modern-day history and cultural life, as well as in the development of the Kingdom's entertainment industry."
"Today, we mark a major step in fulfilling our commitment to improving the lives of all in the Kingdom, a key pillar of Vision 2030," he added.
According to the latest plans, Saudi Arabia will open about 350 cinemas and 2,500 screens by 2030.
Also Watch
The first film screening is to be in the capital Riyadh, where a mixed Saudi and foreign audience is set to watch the Marvel superhero film Black Panther, Efe reported.
Saudi Culture and Information Minister Awwad Alawwad is planning to attend the event, along with celebrities and guest filmmakers. Local media have reported an increase in film interest, as reflected in the number of new followers for the Saudi General Authority for Audiovisual Media's Twitter account, which has reached over 105,000.
As part of Saudi Arabia's social and economic reform programme under Vision 2030, spearheaded by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Ministry of Culture and Information announced a landmark decision in December to allow commercial cinemas to operate in the Kingdom from early 2018, Xinhua reported.
Alawwad said, "The return of cinema to Saudi Arabia marks an important moment in the Kingdom's modern-day history and cultural life, as well as in the development of the Kingdom's entertainment industry."
"Today, we mark a major step in fulfilling our commitment to improving the lives of all in the Kingdom, a key pillar of Vision 2030," he added.
According to the latest plans, Saudi Arabia will open about 350 cinemas and 2,500 screens by 2030.
Also Watch
-
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Lalit Modi Forecasts IPL Players Will Earn '$1 Million a Game'
- Throwback Thursday: When Sanjay Dutt Said He'd Marry Madhuri Dixit If Given an Option
- Jacqueline Fernandez Thinks These Two Stars Are The Fittest Actors In Bollywood
- Sonam Kapoor's Chic Looks will Make You Want to Emulate Her Style; See Pics
- India Loses USD 22 Billion a Year in Peak Traffic Hours in 4 Indian Cities: Uber