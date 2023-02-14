Veteran actress Shanti Priya has long been forgotten from the chapters of Bollywood. She made her debut in B-town opposite Akshay Kumar in the 1991 Raj N Sippy directorial, Saugandh. Post the success of the film, she went on to star in some regional films as well. The now 53-year-old failed to establish her foothold in the cine world, her last film being Ikke Pe Ikka in 1994. After a long hiatus of about 28 years, Shanti Priya is making her comeback to the big screens with an upcoming biopic of Sarojini Naidu, better known as the Nightingale of India.

The film, titled Sarojini, will be released in four languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The legendary freedom fighter, Sarojini Naidu’s younger days will be played by actress Sonal Monteiro, Shanti Priya will be essaying her senior years.

Recently, in an interview with the media portal Dainik Jagran, the yesteryear actress expressed how she was forced to put on weight to do justice to Sarojini Naidu’s character. “I am happy that this film is being made in 4 languages. With this, the story of Sarojini Naidu will reach a large number of viewers. By working on this biopic, I understood the process of working in new ways in the film industry. Sarojini was a strong personality, so I have been working hard to fit into her character,” shared Shanti Priya.

“I had to increase about 10-12 kg of weight. Energy comes automatically when the work is challenging. I have missed the big screen a lot. With the time that I have lost by being away from it, I am going to make up for it by working hard on this film,” she added.

Helmed by Vinay Chandra, the Sarojini Naidu biopic is produced collaboratively by Honey Chaudhary and Charan Suvarna under the banners of Visica Films. The other cast members include Hiten Tejwani — portraying Sarojini Naidu’s husband Govind — and evergreen actress Zarina Wahab, who has been roped in to play the freedom fighter’s mother Varada Sundari Devi.

Speaking of Shanti Priya, the Phool Aur Angaar actress married actor Siddharth Ray in 1999. Their blissful marital life was short-lived as Siddharth died of a heart attack in 2004. Shanti Priya was just 35 at that time. The couple has two kids together, Shishya and Subham Ray.

