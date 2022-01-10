Saumya Kamble Wins India's Best Dancer Season 2; Gourav Sarwan Is First Runner-up

Saumya Kamble, who hails from Pune, was declared the winner of the second season of the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer on Sunday night. Saumya beat Gourav Sarwan, Raktim Thaturia, Zamroodh, and Roza Rana to lift India’s Best Dancer Season 2 trophy. Saumya also took home a car and a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh. Her choreographer Vartika Jha received a cheque of Rs five lakh.

From the Best five finalists, Gourav Sarwan from Jaipur was declared as the first runner-up; Roza Rana from Odisha was declared as the second runner-up; Raktim Thakuria from Assam was announced as the third runner-up and Zamroodh from Kerala was the fourth runner-up. Each one of them was awarded a cheque of Rs 1 lakh. Additionally, Sony Entertainment Television also awarded the runners-up with a cheque of Rs 1 lakh respectively.

Aptly titled ‘Humari Choti Helen’ by Asha Bhosleji, Saumya gave it her best and presented some exceptional jaw-dropping belly dancing and freestyle dance acts along with her choreographer Vartika over the course of the season. While her father wanted her to become a doctor and mother an aspirant dancer, the elegant dancer meticulously balanced both their wishes without compromising on her skill.

From judge Malaika Arora blowing a million kisses to Geeta Kapur giving ‘sajda’ to Terence Lewis saying ‘Chummeshwari,’ Saumya surely made a huge impact with her performances and redefined the entertainment, newness, and technique on the show.

“I can’t find words to describe this surreal feeling. I am overwhelmed with emotions. I would like to thank everyone who voted and supported me in this journey and the ones who have become an integral part of my life. Especially my choreographer and mentor on this show - Vartika didi who has been with me through this journey. I owe a lot to her. Being a part of India’s Best Dancer has been a great learning and I have found like-minded individuals who are as passionate about dancing as I am. I don’t know what the future holds, but dance will surely be an important part of it. I would like to thank all the judges Malaika ma’am, Terence Sir, and Geeta Maa who have been a pillar of strength for all of us on the show with their kind words and constant motivation," Saumya said.

