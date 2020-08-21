Saumya Tandon Breaks into Tears As She Bids Adieu to Her 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' Co-stars

Actress Saumya Tandon has decided to quit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain after five very successful years with the show. On Friday, she took to Instagram to share videos and a thank you note for her co-stars and team on her last day.

Saumya has posted several videos on Instagram, capturing the celebrations of her last day on the sets. The first one showed all her co-stars--including Aasif Sheikh and Rohitash Gaud--singing a sweet song for her. Saumya gets visibly emotional and even breaks into tears when talking about Aasif. She said that he has spoiled her forever.

One of the videos features the entire cast and crew singing "Tum ko dekha toh ye khayal aaya" by late ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh. The crew also sings "Abhi na jaao chhodkar" for her. In one clip, the actress gets emotional and then is seen praising co-actors Asif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gour.

"End of a beautiful journey. The way we part shows how strong our relationship was. These are some moments to cherish all my life, my small note for every single person on the unit. My dearest @iaasifsheikhofficial . My friends @rohitashvgour @yogesh.tripathi78@vaibhav.mathur.teeka @deepeshbhan@saleem_zaidi @saanandverma (missed you on the last day)," Saumya captioned the videos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_) on Aug 21, 2020 at 12:04am PDT

"Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!" revolves around two neighbouring couples, the Mishras and the Tiwaris, where both husbands have a crush on the other man's wife.