Saumya Tandon Dances on Deepika Padukone’s Ghoomar, Fans Call it ‘Flawless’

Fans of ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ famed Saumya Tandon are surprised after seeing their favourite star perform traditional Rajasthani dance. Saumya shared a clip on her Instagram handle and the entire performance on her YouTube channel. She was dressed in a traditional attire and wore a magenta coloured lehenga along with Rajasthani jewellery to complete her look. She danced on the song Ghoomar from Deepika Padukone’s film Padmavat. Saumya’s look in the video is similar to how Deepika looked in the song.

Posting the video, Saumya said that she wanted to learn a Rajasthani form of dance for a long time. She added, “What can be better than ghoomar song.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_)

The setting of the video is different as it is shot inside a home unlike the original one which was picturised at a set of Chittorgarh Fort but Saumya aced the performance. With a smile on her face, the 36-year-old actor danced to the Bollywood version of the folk number.

Her fans are impressed with Saumya’s latest video. On Instagram, Saumya’s followers showered her with appreciation. A fan said that her performance was flawless while another called her dance performance elegant.

Ghoomar is a traditional dance form which was first performed by the Bhil tribe in order to worship Goddess Saraswati. Later, more Rajasthani communities also embraced the dance form. Performed on special occasions like weddings and festivals, ghoomar involves the dancers twirling in a circle.

Although this is the first time Saumya has tried ghoomar, she has previously shared videos of her dance performance on her YouTube channel. She previously performed on Madhuri Dixit’s Hamari Atariya and Hrithik Roshan’s Ghungroo.

Saumya is most famous for her portrayal of Anita Mishra on the show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!. She played the character for five years before quitting the serial in 2020.