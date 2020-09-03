Saumya Tandon Ends Bigg Boss 14 Participation Rumours with This Video

Saumya Tandon, who recently quit her successful comedy show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, has denied Bigg Boss 14 rumours yet again as she posted a fun video on social media. In a short clip, Saumya laughs off such speculation.

Captioning her social media post about not participating in BB 14, Saumya said, "This is to clarify again and again. Me in #BigBoss.....naaaa. So please stop speculating and writing about it. I am NOT going (sic)."

Earlier, when Saumya quit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, it was being speculated that she will be entering BB 14, hosted by Salman Khan. However, at that pint in time as well, she had denied all such rumours saying she was not Bigg Boss material. Now comes another clarification on Saumya's behalf regarding the latest season of the reality show.

Meanwhile, it is reported that BB 14 has been delayed and will now be launching in October, Earlier, it was supposed to go on air in September. A couple of BB 14 promos featuring Salman have already been launched.

Kar kar ke house chores hum ho gaye hai bore par ab 2020 ka scene paltega kyunki aa raha hai #BiggBoss! 😎Catch #BiggBoss2020 before TV on @VootSelect.#BB14 @BeingSalmanKhan #DaburDantRakshak pic.twitter.com/hc2HioVOAT — COLORS (@ColorsTV) August 29, 2020

Saumya gained popularity with her role of Anita Mishra in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. She has only recently resigned from the show after five years.