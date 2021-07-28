Saumya Tandon Exudes Grace Dancing to Jab We Met Monsoon Song, Rohitashv Gour Amazed

TV actress Saumya Tandon recently treated her Instagram family with a reel video in which she is seen dancing to Jab We Met song Aaoge Jab Tum by Rashid Khan. She wears an anarkali cotton dress and lose tresses. Saumya can be seen perfectly doing her classical dance moves on this song. She captioned her post, “One of my favourite song for the beautiful weather in Mumbai. Yeh badal yeh hawa yeh kajraare nayan aur mera dil (sic)."

Reacting to the amazing dance video by Saumya, her former co-star from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Rohitashv Gour wrote in the comments section, “Amazing." Many people flooded Saumya’s post with reference to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. One said, “mam badly missing your dance performance in #bgph" and another user wrote, “And that’s my favourite dress from bhabi ji ghar par hain (sic)."

Saumya quit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai after playing the character of Anita Mishra or Gori Mem for more than five years. “I have done this character for 5 years and I didn’t see myself doing it for many more years. So, I decided not to renew my contract and it was a pre-determined decision. Now, it is time for me to move on to newer challenges and take more risks. I have a great rapport with my producers. It has got nothing to do with money. I am going on a good note,” Saumya had told News18 at the time of quitting.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here