Saumya Tandon Has This Reaction to Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour's Kiss on 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain'

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is one of the most loved and followed comedy shows running on Indian telly at the moment. Even though one of it's anchor points, actress Saumya Tandon aka Anjali bhabhi, has quit the show, it is going steady on the TRP charts and evoking laughter worthy moments for the audiences.

A recent still of actors Aasif Sheikh (Vibhuti Mishra) and Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari) is grabbing a lot of eye balls. In the picture, the two characters are seen locking lips on screen. The context behind the the kiss will be cleared when the particular episode will air but the image of Aasif and Rohitashv has become a topic of discussion on the internet.

Rohitashv recently shared the kissing moment with Aasif from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain on social media. He wrote, "Abe ye lip lock kaise ho gaya be. Bhabhutiji n Tiwariji are very neech person vo nice hota hai pagli sahi nahi pakde hai (sic)."

Saumya, who has quit the comedy show recently, reacted to this image by posting a See-No-Evil Monkey emoji in the comments section.

The image is going viral on social media and fans can't wait for the particular episode to drop sooner than later. Bhabiji Ghar Part Hain has only recently completed 1400 episode run since it started airing five years ago. The &TV comedy show airs on weekdays at 10:30 pm and is also available for streaming on Zee5.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain revolves around two neighbouring couples, the Mishras and the Tiwaris, where both husbands have a crush on the other man's wife.