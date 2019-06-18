Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Saumya Tandon Looks Ravishing in Red in This Beautiful Instagram Pic

Saumya Tandon shared her glamorous pic from a photo shoot, which is making her admirers go weak in the knees.

News18.com

Updated:June 18, 2019, 5:23 PM IST
Saumya Tandon Looks Ravishing in Red in This Beautiful Instagram Pic
Image- Instagram/Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon, popularly know as the ‘gori mem’ or Anita Mishra from &TV’s popular comedy show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain is one of the most gorgeous actresses from the television industry and her Instagram activities are among the biggest crowd pullers. Tandon, who gave birth to a baby boy Miraan Tandon Singh on on January 14, 2019, is back on the sets and is winning hearts with her re-entry.

Recently, Tandon took to social media and posted a ravishing picture where she can be seen shelling some major fashion goals. The 34-year-old actress was seen wearing a hot red embroidered strapless gown with sweetheart neckline and long trail.

Her post reads, "Red is for beauty, red is for power, red is for glamour, red is for mystery. Feeling every bit of red . Fashion shoot with a lovely team in singapore. Photographer: @lynaverson / @mountstudiosg Stylist: @riyanhaffysofficial

Hair and makeup: @bypattcia #picoftheday #fashionshoot #shootlife (sic)."

Speaking about her makeup and hairdo of the actress, it was on point. The diva in the picture was carrying an all nude look, be it her beautiful brown eye shadow or her lipstick, which was in the shade of peach. The perfect amount of golden highlighter and her light brown, curled up hair was adding more charm to her graceful look. See pic here:

