Saumya Tandon Posts Cute Video with Her Son, Fans Shower Love

Popularly known as Anita Bhabhi from the television show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, actress Saumya Tandon has recently shared a cute and adorable video of her and her son Miraan on Instagram. Saumya is very active on social media platforms and keeps on sharing photos and videos with fans. The actor, who has a fan following of 987k on her Insta handle, can be seen cuddling her son and showering each other with kisses in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_)

In the clip, the actor can be seen sporting a yellow sweater tuning it with a white skirt while the little one is in a blue superman shirt. The song Just The Two of Uscan be heard in the background. The Jab We Met actress captioned the post by writing just the two of us in my world. Fans loved the post and have filled the comment box praising the kid and by posting heart and emojis.

The actress married her boyfriend, Saurabh Devendra in December 2016 and on January 14, 2019, the duo was blessed with a baby boy. In June 2020, she took to Instagram to post a few pictures with her son doing Yoga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_)

Sharing the glimpses she informed how supportive and cute Miraan was while she was busy exercising. She wrote that at first the kid copied her, then intrigued by her rising high postures he started helping her and even kissed her while she was crying doing Kapalbhati.

The actress was last seen in comedy serial Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain playing the role of Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra aka Anita Bhabhi aka gori mem. She has been portraying the character for 5 years before she quit the show in August 2020 for taking care of her child Miraan. However, now the character is being played by Nehha Pendse.

Saumya has also hosted the Indian reality shows Dance India Dance, Bournvita Quiz Contest, Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout, etc.