Saumya Tandon Quits Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Says 'Didn’t See Myself Doing it For Many More Years'

Actress Saumya Tandon played the role of Anita Vibhuti Mishra aka Gori Mem in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain for five years, and has now decided to bid adieu to the comedy show.

Saumya said, “It’s been a great journey with Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, everything in life has a time and place. I have done this character for 5 years and I didn’t see myself doing it for many more years. So, I decided not to renew my contract and it was a pre-determined decision. Now, it is time for me to move on to newer challenges and take more risks. I have a great rapport with my producers. It has got nothing to do with money. I am going on a good note.”

She refuted the rumours that she is quitting the show due to the ongoing pandemic. She said, “Of course, I had my reservations of starting shoot early in June-July. I still do have reservations because I have a senior citizen at home. But, that is not the reason for me to quit.”

About her character, she said, “My character Anita is the modern age television heroine, who has a soft heart but strong will. It is very nice to see this kind of heroines being written in Indian television because usually television heroines are very goody-two-shoes. I am glad that people gave so much love to it. I explored this genre of comedy where it is spontaneous and natural rather than making loud faces. I explored lot of things that I had not done earlier. My cup is all full and ready to take a next leap in life.”

She added, “I am really going to choose and sign next project. I don’t have interest and desire to be seen on television every single day. My motto is to find next well written character, project. There are other good content and work happening on different platforms, so I am open to all of that.”

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain also stars Aasif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud and Shubhangi Atre Poorey in the lead roles.